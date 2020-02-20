SpinetiX Adds Second PC Maker To Expanding Non-Proprietary Hardware Options List

The Swiss tech firm SpinetiX announced recently that it was moving away from a long-running stance of selling its software and hardware as a proprietary solution, and it has just announced a second Intel-based set of devices that will now run its software player and platform.

SpinetiX says it has partnered with another Swiss firm, Littlebit Technology, to run the ARYA CMS and operating system on Littlebit’s axxiv computing devices.

Says the PR:

The Littlebit Technology collaboration opens SpinetiX technology and expertise to even more business channels and customers. Commercial-grade axxiv computing devices, well known to IT integrators, are combined with the SpinetiX DSOS operating system and the SpinetiX ARYA cloud-based service. The bundle offers an all-in-one digital signage solution on trusted hardware, working out-of-the-box – ideal for business who want to get started with digital signage quickly.

“We are delighted to partner with Littlebit Technology, an established and highly regarded name in the computing device space. Their expertise with this versatile platform and their experience serving IT customers, combined with our experience in digital signage will deliver all-round value to the IT channel in a unique package,” says Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX.

This is the second partnership, with one announced last week with Simply NUC. It is built around the idea of moving the company beyond its very good but proprietary HMP boxes to a more open hardware platform, using Intel chipsets and a new version of the SpinetiX operating system, which has been stripped down to just a 300 MB package (Windows could be 20X the size).

SpinetiX adds:

DSOS is maintained by a dedicated engineering team at SpinetiX, with more than a decade of experience in hardened, secure devices, and operating systems. The default DSOS configuration includes access to the SpinetiX ARYA cloud service, available to use by anyone, with a zero-cost option that includes first-line support.

“We see the digital signage market growing and thanks to this collaboration with SpinetiX, we can better address frequent demands from our customers. The combination of DSOS and SpinetiX ARYA on our axxiv computing devices delivers a one-stop signage solution without today’s burden of OS configuration and support,” says Tim Deutschmann, Sales Manager Computing & Display Solutions at Littlebit Technology.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.