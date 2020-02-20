DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Intuiface Shows How It Enables Easily-Built Interactive

DSE Booth Preview: Intuiface, Booth # 1522

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

To see that digital signage doesn’t have to be a commodity service only differentiated by price. Intuiface is focused on the next stage of digital signage – interactivity, connectivity, analytics – and on making its secured delivery possible through a no-code platform straight to any of seven different OS platforms.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Enabling agencies, integrators, and like-minded internal teams for enterprises to digitally transform the physical space. For years, customer-facing innovation has focused on mobile devices and the web. With Intuiface, creative teams can now target the brick and mortar store, office, museum, conference, bank, and more – all without having to write code and doing so with secure, robust connections to other enterprise platforms. The results are a complete, 360 degree understanding of users and customers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Any creative team that wants to excel at on-premises digital innovation. The project could be anything: digital sign, sales pitch, information kiosk, wayfinder, curated exhibit, etc. Regardless, the goal is engagement and – ultimately – some kind of conversion that serves the needs of a business.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our second year after a break. We love the high concentration of like-minded companies with a passion for figuring out how the heck to get people’s attention in meaningful ways.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re always looking for innovative approaches to interaction, from touch screens to RFID/NFC. We also love finding cool sensor providers we can work with as sensor-driven content is the new big thing. And we get a kick out of catching up with all of our partners and customers using Intuiface in their DSE booths.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Unplanned Vegas-style dinners with interesting people we meet at the show.

Showing at DSE 2020? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.