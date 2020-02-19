SignageOS Releases Performance Test Findings On LG webOS Digital Signage Displays

The signageOS guys, who do middleware and related services for system on chip technology in digital signage, have released the second in a series of independent testing reports – this new one on LG’s webOS smart displays.

The testing found that these smart displays come out quite well and suit a variety of use-cases in signage.

The report is free to read, and this is the download link: https://www.signageos.io/research/

From The Executive Summary:

According to the introduced methodology and independently performed testing of the 37 FHD Testing Scenarios completed by signageOS, this report concludes that the LG webOS 4.0 is capable of delivering 89 % (33 Test Scenarios) of the most common and relevant use cases in digital signage. Overall findings of this report, heavily supported by the test results, indicate that the current webOS 4.0 is more than suitable for delivering mainstream digital signage and exceeds other SoC platforms in HTML5 content playback. However, webOS 4.0 currently struggles in areas such as gapless playback of multiple video playlists playing simultaneously.

Conclusion:

The goal of this Report is to analyze the performance of LG webOS 4.0 and how it compares to industry standard external media players for mainstream digital signage use cases. This was completed through the development of testing methodology that consists of 37 FHD Test Scenarios in 10 Test Groups and their performance tests.

As LG webOS 4.0 passed 33 out of 37 FHD Test Scenarios, the results of the tests reveal that LG webOS 4.0 is capable of adequately performing 89% of FHD Test Scenarios.

A comparable weakness of the LG webOS 4.0 is that there currently are no UHD displays running on this version, which has already become a standard for competing SoC platforms and external media players. Additionally, LG webOS 4.0 encountered performance degradation with multiple video loops playing simultaneously.

On the contrary, strengths of the LG webOS 4.0 platform include smooth and rapid transitions of (around 60 ms) between videos playing in a loop. Also, webOS 4.0 performed exceedingly well during playback of HTML5 content with various animations played over the video.

LG webOS 4.0’s impressive performance with HTML5 content demonstrates a leading HTML5-ready SoC platform. The successful delivery of 89 % of the Testing Scenarios through HTML5 playback with no use of native players is evidence to the platform’s status as a global leader in digital signage.

Such results highly correlate to the degree of effort and skill used in the individual webOS implementation and experience with the platform. These results are based on the signageOS webOS implementation. Different implementations can score differently depending on the methods used, so a thorough analysis of the CMS provider and their webOS implementation for the desired specific use case coverage is necessary.

The signageOS Research Center’s ongoing series on digital signage hardware performance began with the analysis of Samsung Tizen 4.0 and will continue with other leading digital signage hardware. For more information on the report or general inquiries regarding signageOS research, please contact us at [email protected]”

This is a link to the initial report on Samsung’s Tizen smart signage displays.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.