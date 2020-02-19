Indiana Middle School Cleverly Barters For Its Signage CMS

It is tempting, of course, to focus coverage of digital signage projects on big-dollar projects that have lots of visual sizzle, but much of the installed base is much more modest, and at the heart of what the industry services.

Here’s a good example of a modest, but nicely done project at a middle school in Indiana. The 100-year-old Sarah Scott Middle School in Terre Haute runs a digital signage network aimed at informing students and faculty, using the CMS and content templates of Rise Vision.

One interesting wrinkle – the school (like many/most) has limited funds, so when it wanted to upgrade its software license, the teacher/IT guy at the school went to a local sporting goods dealer and did a barter deal. “Over the years Bagnoche Sports has made all of our academic t-shirts, athletic team t-shirts, shirts for faculty, sports teams uniforms, you name it,” explains teacher Tony Smodilla, who offered to promote the business on the school’s digital signage network in exchange for sponsoring the CMS SaaS subscription.

Smodilla also makes heavy use of Rise’s templates library.

Says a Rise case study: Originally, Sarah Scott’s digital signage consisted of a single, dynamic dashboard that would rotate in new information, but with access to the Templates Gallery, Smodilla tells us, “I was like a kid in a candy store–I’m blowing up the Templates like crazy!”

The full case study is here …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.