Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?
Kitcast is the leading digital signage software for Apple TV. It’s built to be best for business and designed to efficiently handle all your busy work. Kitcast software is digital signage minus stress.
What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?
Kitcast is all about simplicity, reliability and security. Whether you have a handful or 1000 screens to manage.
What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?
IT and marketing team members, decision-makers
How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?
It’s our fourth year at DSE. We’ve been excited to see how the show evolves along with more innovative products entering the digital signage market and aiming to increase customer engagement. AI-powered personalization, improved touchscreen interactivity, predictive analytics etc. are here to stay and make digital signage smarter and more efficient.
When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?
If (rather than when) we get a chance to get away from our booth, we’ll be glad to explore the newest digital signage trends and meet with like-minded people.
What’s your favorite part of the week?
The first day of the expo, in this case it’s Wednesday. Always the busiest and the craziest!
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.