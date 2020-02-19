DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Ideum Uses Multitouch To Connect Venues With Visitors

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?
Ideum is an innovator in the development of multitouch tables, tangible user interfaces, and experiential media-based installations. We have new work to show in all of these areas. Visitors can see our latest touch tables and see what new projects we’ve been working on.
What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?
Our big message is that we are a design-driven company that uses technology in new surprising ways. We are all about creating meaningful experiences and using technology thoughtfully to connect with visitors.
What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?
We work with museums, Fortune 500 companies, startups, nonprofits and we partner with architects and other design firms, so really everyone is welcomed to stop by.
How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?
This is our first year as an exhibitor at DSE although we have attended for many years. Last year, we won a Gold APEX Award at DSE in the category of experiential design.
When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?
We are always interested in new display and projection technology but really we are interested in anything that we can enhance the visitor experience.
What’s your favorite part of the week?
The start! The anticipation!
