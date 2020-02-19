Big Multi-Sponsor TopGolf Mixer Set For Apr. 1 At DSE 2020

There are a few big social events each year surrounding DSE – the opening night 16:9 Mixer being the grand-daddy of them. Running out of tickets, so act now!

One of them is a big event at TopGolf – the awesome driving range/bar/eatery in behind the MGM Grand. It’s on April 1, and by invite only, and involves a pile of sponsor companies and guests.

The sponsoring companies are Legrand (aka Chief), Snap Install, BrightSign, TSI Touch, Epson, LG and Reflect. If you want to grovel your way in, you should contact your account manager or buddy at one of these companies. Just showing up won’t work.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.