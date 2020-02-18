DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Protective Enclosures Keeps Screens Protected, Secure

DSE Booth Previews: Protective Enclosures Company, Booth # 1722



What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

Protective Enclosures Company just released our highly anticipated new 2nd generation The TV Shield and The Display Shield patented, universal, weatherproof, and secure TV enclosures designed for use with almost any television or digital display.

Not only do the upgraded enclosures feature larger sizes, they also offer more size ranges spanning from 19-29, 30-32, 36-43, 44-50, and 52-55, to 60-65. These beautiful, sleek upgraded designs provide new features such as stylish squared corners, versatile thinner enclosure depths, an upgraded prop arm system (The TV Shield), and cleaner back profiles and ribbing.

These enclosures are now easier than ever to install (no drilling required). Expensive outdoor TVs or digital signs don’t typically provide impact, theft, and vandalism protection or the space to protect additional media devices such as Roku or Apple TV. Those are just a few reasons the 2nd Generation The TV Shield and The Display Shield enclosures are the leading affordable alternatives.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

This will be PEC’s 4th year attending DSE. DSE remains a great show offering helpful local and international connections and leads.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our customers are those looking to protect TVs or digital displays from damage. We commonly work with commercial integrators, operation managers, IT directors, and many other roles across many industries to meet their digital signage protection needs for indoors and outdoors, some of which include hotels, resorts, manufacturing facilities, factories, sports stadiums, theaters, attraction and theme parks, schools, colleges, airlines, retailers, government facilities, parks, and more.



What is your favorite part of DSE week?

We enjoy making new friends in the digital signage field.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be networking with companies interested in outdoor digital signage solutions.



Why do show attendees need to put your booth on their Must See list?

Protective Enclosures Company is the leading manufacturer of TV and digital display protection in harsh environments. PEC’s affordable, durable, secure, outdoor display enclosures offer protection against water including rain, pool splashes, sprinklers, wash downs, and more. In most weather conditions, these water-resistant TV enclosures and display cabinets offer protection from condensation, moisture, mildew, heat, cold, dust and grime. Even flying objects swept up in storms are not likely to penetrate the enclosure’s strong front shield. Each protective outdoor display enclosure also provides protection against bug intrusion, a common killer of outdoor digital monitors and TVs.

Ideal for any arena, stadium, gym, theme park, zoo, aquarium, casino, community center, high school, college (university), church, government building, restaurant, bar & grill, hospital, airport, office or other high traffic environment, PEC’s outdoor digital signage enclosures offer a low cost, install friendly design, vertical format options, outdoor touch screen options, anti-ligature, durability, water-resistance and security (theft protection and vandalism defense) for TVs and commercial digital signs. PEC enclosures are currently used in over 25,000 locations in 42+ countries!

