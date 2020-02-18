DSE 2020 Booth Preview: DynaScan To Show Why Its Lineup Is Brighter By Design

DSE 2020 Booth Preview: DynaScan, Booth # 2207

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

DynaScan is one of the only displays manufacturers to offer a complete line designed specifically for window-facing and outdoor applications that receive direct sunlight. We are excited to be exhibiting our full range of ultra-high brightness LCDs from 32-inches up to 85-inches, our new ‘DO’ outdoor line of weather-resistant displays for street furniture and kiosks, as well as our premium indoor displays up to 100-inches.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

This year, DynaScan’s message is “Brighter by Design.” We manufacture our displays in-house from the ground up to be brighter than what’s out there, while maintaining stringent standards for color quality in a product that is guaranteed to perform for years to come.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Many of our visitors are end-users and integrators looking to solve a problem. They may be replacing traditional printed window signage with digital displays or have tried other displays in the past that simply didn’t have the brightness needed to perform in direct sunlight.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

DynaScan was one of the original exhibitors at DSE and we have been returning year after year as it gives us an avenue to meet with visitors in the market specifically for digital signage.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We are always on the lookout for the latest trends in display technology and customer interest. We’d also love to meet with like-minded companies to work with.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

For us, the first day of the exhibition is always our favorite. As the doors open on Wednesday morning, attendees are eager to see new products, discuss their projects, and our team is enthusiastic to show off our latest products and technology.

