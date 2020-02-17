New Vegas NFL Stadium To Have 345 Foot Wide LED Mesh Screen On Outside Wall

Let’s assume, given the target opening is mid-summer, that the order is already in for a giant 80 foot tall by 345 foot wide transparent LED mesh screen on the outside of Allegiant Stadium, the new venue for the Las Vegas NFL team.

The 27,600 square feet display will be the largest freestanding LED marquee in the city, but is still only 20% or so of the Viva Vision canopy display on Fremont. It is bigger than the one on the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

There are not that many well-established LED displaycos that do the transparent mesh stuff, so some of the usual suspects for stadium and Vegas LED – like Daktronics and Prismview – might not be in the mix on this job, unless they re-sell someone else, like Nexnovo.

The 65,000 seat stadium is a new build, across the I15 from the Mandalay Bay, at the south end of the strip. The Oakland Raiders have been relocated there.

