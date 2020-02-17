DSA 2020

Full Winners’ List – 2020 Global Digital Signage Awards

Here are all the winners – from top prize and outstanding individual through category winners and commendations – from last week’s Digital Signage Awards in Amsterdam.

It was a great evening, and there were many great projects. Some projects took multiple awards, but there was a nice mix of company and budget sizes celebrated. Unlike some/many industry awards, this one is totally independent of sponsor or event influence. In other words, buying a table for the evening doesn’t get you anything beyond a nice evening.

Plans are already underway for 2020 in Barcelona.

Leave a Comment