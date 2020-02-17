DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Reveal Mobile’s Location Intelligence Solutions Measure DOOH Viewers & Impacts

DSE Booth Previews: Reveal Mobile, Booth M6



What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

Customers use our location intelligence solutions to measure viewership and the impact of out-of-home advertising, whether mobile or static, digital or traditional. In addition, they use our products to measure attribution and to conduct multi-channel re-targeting.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

This is our first year.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

DOOH owners, agencies and advertisers.



What is your favorite part of DSE week?

The part we spend working with our DOOH customers



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Innovative solutions for DOOH advertising.



Why do show attendees need to put your booth on their Must See list?

Our location intelligence software does three things better than anyone else:

– provide audience and foot traffic analytics for locations you care about;

– enable you to build audiences based on locations people have visited;

– solve for foot traffic attribution without the need for any additional tech

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.