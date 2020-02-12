Podcast Delayed – I Blame Weather

High winds, chills and so on have screwed up travel plans for many in the past week, so I am blaming weather woes for the lack of a new podcast today. The upload was grounded, or something …

It is recorded, but I have been on the road for almost a week, been busy, and well, I kinda forgot. I had to ask someone what day it was today. Fun in travel!

In hands of sound engineer now. Will be up perhaps Friday.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.