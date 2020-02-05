Taylor Hunter On Impactrum’s Plan To Improve The View On Transparent LED Displays

I love the notion of transparent LED displays – the idea of taking a big surface and making it active, without also creating a big, solid wall that blocks the view in and out.

There are “transparent” LED display products – tech that has matured to a level that they look great from the front, but still tends to look terrible from the back side that’s not illuminated.

There is LED on transparent film. LG’s looks great, but the pitch is so wide it has limited application. I’ve seen much finer pitch LED on film from Chinese companies, but like the companies using metal grids, this looks like crap from in behind.

So I was really intrigued when I was made aware of a new company called Impactrum, which is starting to market a truly transparent film on LED that can have as fine a pitch as 6mm, but looks great front and back. And can be used on the OUTSIDE of buildings.

The company is actually a spinout from a decade-old Korean LED maker. I spoke with Impactrum’s US-based President, Taylor Hunter.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.