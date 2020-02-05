Safelite Rolls Out Data-Driven Digital Signage To Strengthen Workplace Messaging

This is a nice example of a video wall being used in a corporate environment to visualize KPIs for a business.

It’s in one of several locations for Safelite Glass Corporation, which has rolled out a Visix-driven digital signage system across multiple business locations in Ohio, Iowa and Arizona. The windshield repair company has an enterprise-level Visix CMS license, used to deliver a mix of visual content, real-time data, and social media to amplify corporate messaging, and strengthen employee communications.

Safelite initially deployed a single AxisTV on-premise license for 76 Visix HDn digital signage media players, and has added another 18 additional players in a second phase.

The Iowa and Arizona call centers do real-time business metrics and social media statistics that let workers know, steadily, how things are going.

Visix PR on the project suggests the signature job on Safelite’s network is a 3×3 video wall at its Columbus, Ohio headquarters.

Located in the executive lobby, the AxisTV software presents corporate Safelite content and messaging to welcome, inform and entertain high-profile clients and vendors. A Visix 12-output digital signage player reliably delivers content across all nine video wall tiles, providing a seamless presentation of 1080p content without the expense of an external video processor.

