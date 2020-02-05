BrightSign’s Clever Plans For Healthy Messaging At ISE: “Let’s Not Shake” Buttons

As the saying goes, when life serves up lemons, make lemonade.

ISE will go off in Amsterdam next week amidst gallons of Purell, more than a few face masks and 10s of 1,000s of people trying to resist the automatic gestures of handshakes on meeting people or bumping into industry friends.

Media player maker BrightSign has come up with a clever way to reinforce the message, while also doing a little branding and attracting people to the booth. The latter aspiration is probably unnecessary, as anyone who goes to a fair share of trade shows will attest a BightSign booth almost always looks busy.

The company has had buttons made, and will make them available while supplies last at its booth, encouraging people NOT to shake hands.

Simple, old school, but clever.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.