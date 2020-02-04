Diversified Keeps Growing; Acquires Indy-based Sensory Technologies

Diversified is continuing its drive to dominate the North American AV/IT integrator ecosystem, acquiring Indianapolis-based Sensory Technologies, and adding another 170 people to help cover projects in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast regions.

“Combining the strengths of our two innovative companies will help us sustain the necessary growth to meet the evolving needs of our clientele,” says Fred D’Alessandro, CEO of Diversified. “Sensory Technologies has built an exceptional business, and I’m excited to welcome them into the Diversified family.”

“Sensory Technologies has always had an entrepreneurial commitment to its clients with a spirit of innovation, continuous improvement and measurable outcomes,” adds Derek Paquin, principal of Sensory Technologies. “When I was introduced to Fred and the team at Diversified, I could see they had a similar passion for these core values.”

Sensory does audio visual, digital signage, media management and unified communications solutions. NJ-based Diversified is into all that, plus things like broadcast and satellite. The company, few would argue, the biggest integrator in the U.S. with focused resources and subject matter expertise in signage. The other big guys “do” signage, certainly, but not with same concentration.

The Diversified PR goes on to say everyone is excited, confident, etc etc …

Sensory Technologies and Sensory Interactive, based in DC, are different, unrelated companies.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.