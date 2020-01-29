NYC’s New The Shed Is Master Class On How To Design, Deliver Digital Signage

It’s interesting in the context of signage because there are 81 screens located around the nine floors and 200,000 square feet of space. The screens are described as the cornerstone of the center’s visitor experience.

The project was designed and delivered by Rare Volume, a boutique design and tech studio based in NYC’s Chinatown district. It’s terrific.

The company says the project required “a system as flexible and unique as the building itself. Rare Volume designed and produced more than 15 dynamic content templates, all automatically deployed according to each day’s unique schedule through a custom digital signage system.”