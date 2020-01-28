Montreal’s FinTech Station Uses Digital Signage Network To Inform Tenants, Guests

This is a good example of a modest, but nicely executed workplace communications network in a two-storey Montreal office space.

It is at Montreal FinTech Station, a startup-y, incubator space for companies doing financial technologies. The solution – both digital signage and targeted audio – was put in by Montreal-based iGotcha Media.

Newly-opened at 4 Place Ville-Marie, Montreal FinTech Station offers start-ups and financial sector stakeholders numerous services, including workspace rentals, professional and technological services, training and coaching, networking activities, events and support for corporate growth – all in a modern and open space that is highly conducive to collaboration.

Montreal FinTech Station is operated by Finance Montreal, an organization representing public and private member institutions with a shared mission to make Montreal a world-class financial hub.

Working with interior design studio VAD, iGotcha was tasked with developing content, implementing systems and supporting a comprehensive communications solution tailor-made for Montreal FinTech Station’s tenants and visitors.

Using its proprietary content management software (CMS), which allows content to be changed quickly and easily from any location, iGotcha Media delivered a digital signage network comprising 14 LG LCD monitors, ranging in size from 49 to 86 inches, including a 2X2 (four 49-inch monitors) videowall.

The applications include:

a fintech business news feed;

a daily schedule of events;

welcome information for visitors;

a meeting room sign system .

It looks good. I like the tidy, minimalist design of the video wall. Many of these kinds of workplace applications tend to have designs that ram a whole bunch of information on the screen at once, and then nothing gets noticed.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.