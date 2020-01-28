ISE Says Show Goes On, As Normal, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The ISE trade show’s organizers have released a formal statement on their point of view and plans for the show in Amsterdam.

To casual observers, one might wonder why a trade show in the Netherlands should be concerned about a virus outbreak in central China, but the issue is the number of Chinese technology vendors who normally have stands full of Chinese nationals at the RAI in Amsterdam. If they brought the Wuhan coronavirus to the show – which has some 80,000 attendees – that could be BIG problem.

But of the 300 or so exhibitors from China, few are from the Wuhan area. Of those, BOE is really the only one involved in large flat panel displays (LCD TVs and, maybe, panels). The other tech companies there do smartphone screens.

Of course, the virus has spread beyond Wuhan, but that city is the epicenter.

While there has been some pressure to ask or perhaps even prevent Chinese companies from exhibiting at the show, the ISE people have resisted that.

One might reasonably argue the financial hit would be huge to block exhibitors, but it could also be argued any measure blacking exhibitors would be a huge over-reaction, when health officials are trying to remind the media and public that the flu strains that appear each winter make sick and kill waaaaay more people than these sorts of virus.

This new virus is inarguably bad, but the flu takes out far more people, and there’s no panic around that.

Here’s what ISE says:

Following the recent international publicity around the Coronavirus outbreak in China, Integrated Systems Events, the producer of the Integrated Systems Europe exhibition, would like to clarify the following: ISE 2020 will take place as scheduled on 10-14 February (including the Conferences and opening events on Monday) at the RAI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

We are monitoring and following guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), alongside advice given by local health agencies, airports and venues. We are advised that no additional measures are required.

We advise that exhibitors and attendees follow the care and hygiene recommendations recommended by the WHO:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

We in addition will install hand sanitizers in multiple locations around the RAI exhibition building for the duration of the show.

We will inform you should there be any further updates to this statement. For more information please visit: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public https://www.rivm.nl/en/novel-coronavirus-in-china https://www.schiphol.nl/en/messages/coronavirus-outbreak-in-china https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

