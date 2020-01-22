Watch How Screens Fill A New Florida Grocery In Unique Ways

A new grocery store that opened last month in Naples, FL is interesting in a couple of ways – its food offer and its use of digital.

The Seed To Table Market store is owned and was built by a local grower, and the majority of the fresh food is grown, raised and harvested within a short drive of the store.

That would make my spouse very happy, but in the context of digital signage, it’s interesting because of the inventive use of screens. The store is filled with screens, but they’re not done in the well-worn way of groceries and mass merchandise stores – with standard screens suspended from ceilings and positioned in power aisles.

At this store, there’s a LOT of use of narrow, stretched LCDs as shelf headers and shelf-edge strops that do double-duty as promo engines and digital price tags. There are stretch LCDs set in portrait mode and even rarely-seen square LCDs.

The store was guided by Henrik Andersson, who runs the merchandising-focused company Instorescreen, also based in south Florida. The CMS is Real Digital Media. The media players are Lenovo, which is developing a signage practise and bankrolled this useful video. A lot of the screens are Samsung.

