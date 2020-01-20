Queensland Exhibit Uses Big LED, Projection To Tell Nesting Turtles’ Story

Content producers and AV/IT solutions providers who work with retail could sometimes benefit from looking at how big visuals and interactive are done at museums and attractions, which by nature and necessity have to both inform and entertain.

Unlike some flagship stores that use very big, very expensive visual tech to apparently do not much more than offer Wow Factor, museums make tech central to experiences and really think about how to build it in and deliver something meaningful.

This is a good example of that – the Mon Repos Turtle Centre in Bundaberg, Queensland, which is north of Brisbane. The centre is located near the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific.

The AV experience was designed, built and installed by Focus Productions, with the content and interactive done by Prendi. The tech includes:

– A fully Immersive Theatre Experience, using direct view LED walls;

– Floor Projections in a hallway;

– Augmented Reality Experiences;

– Touchscreen Experiences.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.