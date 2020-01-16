NYC’s Chelsea Market DOOH Network Updated, Media Deal Extended

One of the advantages of smaller, more intimate shopping malls and other public spaces is that when digital OOH screens go in, those screens don’t need to be overly big (and expensive) to stand out from the visual noise and be noticed.

This is a good example of that in Chelsea Market, a big old brick building in NYC’s Meatpacking District that was converted in 1997 to a mixed-use retail, dining and office space.

The local media firm Pearl Media just announced it has extended its digital media partnership with the building operators, having had screens in there since 2014.

The company has 10 digital screen positions, and 14 total screens, deployed throughout the 40,000 sq. ft. market. As part of the extension agreement, all of the digital screens in the network were upgraded.

The numbers work. Chelsea Market, which I did not know existed until I walked the High Line last fall, gets more than 31,000 national and international visitors a day, and is surrounded by offices for companies like Google and Discovery Network. The venue generates 3,135,088 total weekly impressions, according to Geopath data.

