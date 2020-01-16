DSF Seeking Nominees For Educator Of The Year

The Digital Signage Federation does an annual award to someone who invests a lot of her or his time educating the industry, with the award named after its first recipient, San Diego-based consultant and world-class chatterbox Alan Brawn.

The DSF’s Alan C. Brawn Educator of the Year Award “recognizes a deserving individual within our digital signage industry who exemplifies a willingness to share a broad spectrum of beneficial information in such a way that raises the level of knowledge of our industry, and promotes professional and personal growth – of not only an individual but our digital signage industry as a whole.”

I remember when this award was first announced that I wondered how this would work, given that formalized teaching is something Brawn and his son Jonathan do, but very few others. So beyond the Brawns and Florian Rotberg at Munich-based invidis, who would be nominated?

But the DSF says classroom-like teaching is just one potential form of recognition:

Nominees “will have a recognized track record of presenting to the industry – including seminars, educational sessions and webinars, writing articles and white papers, or providing other learning opportunities which promote professionalism and growth of the industry. Those educational efforts can occur across a variety of industry venues but must have a level of emphasis on digital signage. The nominated individual will have a minimum of two (2) years of exposure within the digital signage industry. The individual can be nominated by other groups, companies or individuals who have an involvement in the digital signage industry and with personal knowledge of the candidate’s professional credentials.

The nomination of an individual will be accompanied by the appropriate nomination form, including a written narrative of the candidate’s award qualifications and a professional photograph for publication, if selected. The presentation of this Alan C. Brawn Educator of the Year Award will be made at the Digital Signage Expo APEX Awards Ceremony.

Nominations of individuals must be submitted on or before January 22nd, ie the middle of next week. This DSF page has more info …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.