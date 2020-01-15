Solutions Providers Merge As 10Net Acquires Unified Brand

Vancouver-based digital signage solutions provider 10net Group has acquired Phoenix-based Unified Brand in a deal that gives both, relatively small companies more heft and clout in chasing deals across North America.

“We are excited to become a part of the 10net Group which will support our shared goal of being more competitive in the digital signage solutions market space,” says Will Worosylla, President and CRO of Unified Brand. “We recognize that customers want an end-to-end solution that includes content curation and management on the back-end and we can now offer all of that.”

Says the PR:

AutoVision TV, NetNeighborhood TV, Enterprise Solutions and UB Social Connect, all part of the Unified Brand, will continue to operate as separate brands within the 10net Group of companies. Their ability to build custom TV channels for use within business locations complements 10net Group’s scalable and managed experiential digital signage solutions.

“As an experiential design team, we now have a greater capability to offer a directed customized content “channel” which happens to be in-line with our primary mission of maximizing a personalized guest experience,” says Dan Hagen, CEO of 10net.

10net says it has a turnkey offer – “from creating custom channel content to procuring, installing and managing hardware and software.” It has offices in Vancouver and Portland, OR, and now Phoenix.

Unified Brand owner Guy Tonti, who started the company after leaving a longtime career with Cisco, remains with the blended company as the CTO. Happy for Guy, who’s a friend. The deal was done and active about 45 days ago, but was official as of Dec. 31.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.