STRATACACHE Partners With Japanese Digital Agency To Accelerate Access To Market

STRATACACHE has announced a strategic technology partnership with a big, influential Japanese ad and digital agency – Hakuhodo DY Holdings – that will give it accelerated access to the digital retail market in that country.

Hakuhodo has business ties with a lot of large household brands, like auto and electronics makers. This deal gives the agency an established retail CMS and related solutions it can talk up with clients, and means STRATACACHE gets a lot of sales doors opened.

Says the PR:

The collaborative partnership offers a unique combination of STRATACACHE’s digital technology solutions and Hakuhodo DY Holdings’s marketing technology capabilities. The groups will conceptualize, develop and test new consumer experience strategies and scalable transformative technology solutions, providing a competitive edge in rethinking retail experiences and revolutionizing experiential retail.

Further, the two companies will research new methods to enhance path to purchase marketing and develop best-in-class solutions for retailers, manufacturers and media companies.

Says CEO Chris Riegel: “At STRATACACHE, we create strategic partnerships to bring digital display, sensor, mobile and emerging technology to market, at scale. STRATACACHE strongly believes in technology innovation and adding value to the in-store experience our customers are delivering to their shoppers by continually enhancing our solution offering. This partnership with Hakuhodo DY Group’s robust marketing and solid business networks make our partnership a clear win-win.”

If you want to be utterly confused, here’s the Hakuhodo PR on the partnership …

