Quividi Shuffles Exec Team, With New CEO And Co-Founder Back As President

The French computer vision firm Quividi – which has been marketing video analytics into the digital signage and DOOH ecosystems for many years – has shuffled its management team, naming a new CEO, shifting its longtime CEO to the board, and bringing back a founder.

Laetitia Lim is the new Chief Executive Officer, with Ke-Quang Nguyen-Phuc becoming the new Chairman of the company’s board. He’s also a major shareholder. Lim had joined the company in 2018, serving previously as COO.

Lim started her career at L’Oreal, and held several finance and general management positions in Asia, the latest being GM for L’Oréal’s Luxury Division in Taiwan.

She then co-founded CompareAsiaGroup, described as Asia’s leading financial marketplace, present in six countries. Laetitia graduated from INSEAD and ESCP Europe business school in France, so there are French ties. But she lives in Taiwan, so will see a lot of airplane time.

Laetitia Lim

“It’s a true honour as well as a great responsibility to shape the future of Quividi,” says Lim. “Capitalizing on the strengths and achievements of the company, I’m convinced that we can further increase Quividi’s leadership and value proposition in the digital signage industry. By adding greater data science capabilities to the already best computer vision technology in the market, Quividi will be in the ideal position to help marketers optimize their digital signage communication and drive engagement and sales.”

“Quividi is entering its next stage,” says Nguyen-Phuc. “The timing for this transition is perfect as I know that Laetitia’s vision and execution will help Quividi benefit further from the accelerating changes in the DOOH and retail environments in which we operate.”

Olivier Duizabo, a Quividi co-founder, is back as President. He had managed the company from 2006 to 2016, but then stepped down for personal reasons.

Paolo Prandoni, also a co-founder, remains as the CTO.

Lim is in NYC for the NRF show, if you want to connect. Duizabo and Prandoni will be in Amsterdam for ISE, where Quividi has a booth in the digital signage-focused Hall 8.

