AMOLED DisplayCo Has 1,000 Screen “Tree” At CES 2020

This is a decorative tree, with leaves made out of flexible AMOLED screens, that has been set up this week by display manufacturer Royole at its CES 2020 stand.

The company also has a smaller version at Shenzhen’s stunning airport terminal that went live this past summer.

The company says the “tree” has some 1,000 displays, all of them programmable. An interesting idea for a lobby that didn’t want a video wall but did want Wow. Not sure how much maintenance would be needed to deal with this, but I would not want to be the service tech who has to get to the display that’s gone out right at the very top and middle.

Goodbye leaves. Hello, flexible screens. The RoTree from Royole has more than one-thousand flexible screens on it. Because, ya, know, #CES.



