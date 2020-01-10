AMOLED DisplayCo Has 1,000 Screen “Tree” At CES 2020

This is a decorative tree, with leaves made out of flexible AMOLED screens, that has been set up this week by display manufacturer Royole at its CES 2020 stand.

The company also has a smaller version at Shenzhen’s stunning airport terminal that went live this past summer.

The company says the “tree” has some 1,000 displays, all of them programmable. An interesting idea for a lobby that didn’t want a video wall but did want Wow. Not sure how much maintenance would be needed to deal with this, but I would not want to be the service tech who has to get to the display that’s gone out right at the very top and middle.

Leave a Comment