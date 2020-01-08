LG’s CES 2020 Booth Gateway Features 200 OLEDs In A Giant Wave

I’ve not come across as much buzz as was generated in the last couple of years for LG’s booth gateway at CES, but the use of OLEDs remains as impressive as the first time the Korean electronics company did this.

The 2020 version of of its OLED signature piece – which it tends to replicate to a more modest degree at ISE – is called the LG OLED Wave. It is made up of 200 55-inch LG OLED digital signage screens (128 convex and concave and 72 flat). It measures 20 feet high and 82 feet wide.

The wave runs a sequence of high-def nature scenes, from the ocean to the northern lights.

There is also, the PR says, something called The Fountain – a synchronized show involving 20 of LG’s $60,000 rollable OLED TVs. The razor-thin displays show roll up and down in a choreographed sequence, with half of the screens rolling down and the other half going up.

This video shows both exhibits … as well as some pretty slick virtual dressing room tech, which is light years ahead of what was being done five years ago.

