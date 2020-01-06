Cincinnati’s Museum Center Adds 35-Screen Digital Signage Network

The Cincinnati Museum Center in guess-what-city has added 35 digital signage displays around the historic Art Deco-era site that face visitors for information and staffers for corporate communications.

The unique multi-museum complex is located inside Union Terminal, a converted transit station and National Historical Landmark that has gone through substantial renovations and expansions in recent years.

The 35 endpoints now running in the complex used Visix’s CMS software and the system went in via ICB Audio and Video, a Cincinnati-based systems integrator that managed the design and installation of the digital signage network.

Says the PR:

Cincinnati Museum Center today delivers a mix of marketing, storytelling and promotional content video, graphics and text to public-facing screens by museum exhibits and Union Terminal ticketing areas, as well as corporate communications content in private employee areas. Visix HDn digital signage players support 1080p content playout on the 35 screens.

The 4K content will include pre-show advertisements, theater promotions and general announcements in the Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, using Visix’s 4K media player to power resolutions up to 3840×2160. Visix’s internal project management team has supported the rollout through a comprehensive remote training and support services package, ensuring that content contributors and network operators at Cincinnati Museum Center are confident to use, manage and scale the network.

I like the tidy, minimalist design of the content, and how the ticketing screens are built-in over that retro ticketing area.

