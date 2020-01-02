Billboard For BBC’s Dracula Uses Simple Lighting Effect To Create Its Wow Moment

A reminder that just being digital isn’t going to make a media campaign successful. Being clever matters.

This is an analog billboard in the UK for the BBC series Dracula, which I THINK just started as well on Netflix in the US and Canada. It just uses props and directional lighting to create its effect.

Very clever.

