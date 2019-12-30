World’s Tallest Building Hosts Massive Car Rally Ad, For Dakar Rally

The Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai has long been used as a visual surface for lasers, fireworks and most recently, programmable LED lighting.

The 828 meter building – the world’s tallest building – has 163 floors and is clad from top to bottom in LED lighting that’s used for scheduled shows and for booked media campaigns like this one, for the famed Dakar motor rally.

The ad is also running in iconic locations like Leicester Square in London and Times Square in New York, but nothing is on this scale.

The campaign marks the first time Saudi Arabia is hosting the motor rally, which starts this weekend.

This AV Magazine piece gets into the tech details at the Burj.

