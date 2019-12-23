Seoul’s Vast Subway System Adds 4,200+ Samsung Screens

The Seoul metro subway system – which is vast and bewildering (trust me) – has upgraded its passenger experience across some 90 stations, adding more than 4,200 Samsung screens across the network.

The screens replace analogue posters and maps with interactive way-finding, timetables and information for the districts surrounding the stations. They provide nice tools like trip planners.

There are also monster 85-inch 4K displays flanking the smaller screens, set in landscape and used for digital OOH advertising.

There are freestanding totems as well as stainless steel custom wall systems that incorporate the screens and also do basic navigation, like “City Hall is this way …”

My friends at invidis, in Munich, also have a piece up about the system, with multiple pix.

Wonder if it all runs on magicINFO, Samsung’s own CMS? Samsung is, of course, based in Seoul, as is LG.

