Wells Fargo’s New Hudson Yards Offices Uses Huge LED Wall As Peaceful Distraction

This is a massive LED video wall installed in a lounge and stairwell area in Wells Fargo’s new Hudson Yards offices in New York.

It’s a 29-foot tall, 6-foot wide Leyard 1.5mm LED array, running on an Analog Way Analog Way Picturall Pro media server.

Interestingly, this is a video installation installed not for Wow Factor, but to visually soothe its Corporate and Investment Banking work-stressed staffers, using nature and urban scenes.

“Traders have such high-stress jobs and this secluded area near the staircase between the trading floors is meant as a place for them to lounge and relax before going back into the pit,” explains Dan Georgescu, a consultant with Robert Derector Telecommunications, who designed the technical solution.

The other technical partners on the job were RP Visual Solutions and HB Communications.

“The client and the architect had a vision for the space: to build a sense of extreme height and offer content that the traders would enjoy and that would promote relaxation,” Georgescu told PLSN. “Once the architectural vision was in place we had to find the right technical solutions to suit the space and deliver the content.”

HB Communications did the integration and its creative services team produced the custom content, shooting nature and big city scenes with an 8K RED camera.

The big wall is not delivering 8K but with the scale of the visuals, the display emulates a narrower strip of 8K, very high rez content.

Nice project.

