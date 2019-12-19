Huge Irregular-Shaped LED Wall Plays With Physical Layout Of Intersport Flagship Store

It’s been impressive to see how many retailers are putting LED in as signature visuals in flagship stores, but just about every one of them has been a wall-filling landscape or portrait rectangle.

So it’s nice to see this project for athletic retailer Intersport store in Graz, Austria, which has an irregular, skewed shape that works and plays with the physical characteristics of the big store.

The job was put in by Vienna-based Schwingung and publitec Presentation Systems & Eventservice GmbH. The LED tech is from Absen, and is, I think, 3mm pitch. The rresolution is 3378 x 1900.

