The Ever-Loopy Telecine Holiday Video Is Out

The Montreal solutions provider Telecine has once again pushed out a loopy video just in time for the holidays – though this one is half new material, half highlight reel from past versions.

The premise this time around is that the company is under audit from Revenue Canada for dubious expense claims related to producing these spots (not that far-fetched).

The earlier videos, dating back to 2010, are embedded in this browser version of the marketing email.

Enjoy …

