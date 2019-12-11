Who Needs Departures And Track Assignments When You Can Get IP Addresses?

This is bad on an epic level – a big direct view LED in the main rail station in Rotterdam.

The big screen (photo provided by a reader) should be showing Dutch train schedules. It is instead showing diagnostics, including the IP address on the station’s network for the media player.

Shot taken Monday morning.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.