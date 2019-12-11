Psycho Bunny Makes Screens Centerpieces Of Its Bricks And Mortar Stores

It is hard to not be drawn, oddly, to a retailer that comes up the moniker Psycho Bunny.

The sports apparel brand has a handful of bricks and mortar stores in high profile locations, and has made large digital signage displays a key element in the shops.

Working with AEdifica, an architecture and design firm, Montreal solutions company iGotcha Media team created and delivered a set of digital signage experiences designed to “draw customers into stores and present a vibrant and engaging mix of seasonal lifestyle content, animations and product knowledge.”

The tech varies store to store. Screens range in size from 55-inch LG LCDs to 14-by-7.88-foot ABSEN LEDs. All locations are connected to iGotcha’s ops center, using its own CMS.

Psycho Bunny makes men’s contemporary and golf clothing. Its stores are in Aventura Mall, Miami, Florida; Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida; Lenox Square, Atlanta, Georgia; Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada; and, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Orlando, Florida.

“We are very pleased to have iGotcha Media installations in our stores nationwide,” says Kenny Minzberg, Vice President, International Business Development, Psycho Bunny. “Our brand is an infusion of art and mischief. Positioning dynamic screens in our stores provides a powerful and creative platform for us to share our brand with our clientele. iGotcha Media helps us optimize the in-store customer experience by presenting alluring visuals that distinguish our brand within highly-competitive retail environments.”

“Psycho Bunny is a cool menswear brand and a company in full growth,” continues Greg Adelstein, President, iGotcha Media. “Our passion is to help clients use screen-based applications to enrich the customer experience. In this case, it’s a particularly good fit because the Psycho Bunny brand is fun and edgy with unlimited creative potential. Thus far, the feedback has been very positive. Store managers report that shoppers are entering stores to look at these eye-catching experiences. We’re very pleased to be working with Psycho Bunny and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.