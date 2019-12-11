ISE Outlines Professional Development Program For Amsterdam 2020

Integrated Systems Europe is now, gulp, just two months out, and the giant AV trade show has outlined its education program for its swan song in Amsterdam.

ISE says its professional development program will feature more than 200 experts from a variety of disciplines and subject areas across five days of keynotes, conferences, masterclasses, workshops and presentations.

Presented under the umbrella title ‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired’, the programme has been produced by Integrated Systems Events working in close co-operation with AV industry bodies – in particular, its co-owning associations AVIXA and CEDIA – media partners and other independent organizations.

The programme includes an Opening Address; 13 conferences across five days in the Hotel Okura and RAI Amsterdam, organised by ISE, AVIXA, CEDIA and media partners – a record number for ISE; a four-day training programme from CEDIA; AVIXA FlashTracks (on Stand 13-N110) and CEDIA Talks (on Stand 1-E20), and a full programme of free thought leadership sessions on the Main Stage in Hall 14 (sponsored by Shure).

Says ISE:

The Opening Address on Monday 10 February will be given by Duncan Wardle, a consultant to Disney who was previously Head of Innovation and Creativity at the entertainment giant. His presentation, ‘Think Different’, will look at how companies can re-awaken traits in their employees such as imagination, intuition and curiosity to create an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

On Monday 10 February, CEDIA’s Cybersecurity Workshop will be led by Jeff Sonnleitner, a professional network and security instructor with over 35 years’ experience. He is a Network Specialist and Information Security Instructor at Moraine Park Technical College, Wisconsin. The workshop will cover all aspects of network security and privacy for professionals working in either the residential or the commercial space.

Business advisor, President of North of 10 Advisors and Chairman of the AVIXA Board of Directors, Jeff Day will be speaking on Tuesday 11 February at an AVIXA FlashTrack session (on Stand 13-N110) entitled ‘AV Wellness Trends – Must Know Applications and their Impacts create Real World Opportunity for Integrators and End Users’. The next day he will chair an AVIXA panel discussion, ‘The Experience Revolution – How Content and Experience Change Everything in a Brand Activated World!’, on the Main Stage.

There are smart building and control room tracks, but 16:9 readers are likely more attracted to:

Immersive Projection: Giving the keynote address at the XR Summit ISE on Tuesday 11 February will be Hilary McVicker, VP of Business Development at The Elumenati – a leader in the field of immersive projection design in education, enterprise and entertainment. Her keynote will be entitled ‘Immersive XR and Pushing Creative Boundaries’.

VR: Alexandra Hussenot is the founder and CEO of Immersionn, the world’s first VR Discovery Engine. She is also the UK lead for Women in Immersive Technologies, a community of 1,000 members that aims to empower European women working in XR. She will give a Main Stage talk, presented by ISE, on Wednesday 12 February, entitled ‘Surrounded! How Immersive Technology Dominates the Experiential Market’

Mixed Reality: Glenn Kelly is Head of Production at The Imaginarium Studios, the UK’s leading performance capture studio – founded by actor and director Andy Serkis, where he is exploring how motion capture developments will affect various media. In a Main Stage session on Thursday 13 February presented by AV Magazine, he will be talking about ‘Mixed Reality in Theatre Productions’.

New show features

Two more show features have recently been added to the ISE 2020 content programme. In Hall 14, the VR at ISE feature will contain two very different interactive virtual reality exhibits. Two Digital Projection Multiview VR systems will be demonstrated, each of which allows up to three people to view and interact with a stereoscopic 3D virtual model. Each person sees the object from their own viewpoint.

The other part of the VR at ISE feature will be an immersive VR theme park ride. Designed and run by Lightspeed Design, this DepthQ VR attraction will take attendees on an interactive fantasy ride through aquatic environments.

A spectacular projection mapping on the RAI’s Elicium building will delight ISE 2020 attendees and Amsterdam locals each evening of the show. The upper floors of the futuristic nine-storey building at the front of the exhibition centre will be transformed by the projection, specially created for this location. The projection will be produced by ISE and the RAI, supported by seven technology partners.

Details of the professional development programs are at www.iseurope.org.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.