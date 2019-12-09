Giant LED Facade Frames Entry To New Louis Vuitton Airport Store

This is a digital facade that attracts and greets shoppers at a new Louis Vuitton store in a terminal at De Gaulle Airport in Paris.

The direct view LED cabinets frame a large entryway and sit below the store header and logo. The shop opened in November at Terminal 2AC.

I couldn’t embed a video, but you can see it here …

Very nice. I like the way the creative plays with brand icons, and doesn’t just show product or promotions.

No idea on tech used here. My worry would be that it is in a busy airport, and unless the integrators used the new breed of hardened LED modules, all those wheeled pieces of carry-on luggage would inevitably, mostly accidentally, beat the hell out of the fragile LED displays.

