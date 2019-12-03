Duty Free At Istanbul’s New Airport Features Some 1,000 Sq. Meters Of LED Display

Istanbul’s new airport – which when fully built out is expected to be the world’s busiest – already has the biggest duty free store, fronted by a giant LED media facade.

The Unifree Duty Free zone in the airport is the size of nine soccer fields, with 53,000 square meters of perfumes, watches, scarves, chocolates and booze.

The front of the duty free area has more than 1,000 square meters of Absen LED cabinets, with a 300 meter long facade and a couple of 120 sq. meter billboards near the area, highlighting products and promotions.

The curvy ribbon piece is 2.5mm Absen LED, while the suspended screens are 5.2mm. 2 video screens mounted to the ceiling at each end of the terminal.

The project was pulled off by the integrator Astel and the screens run off software from a Turkish firm called Sistem9.

Very impressive, as is the shiny new airport.

Lengthier report here …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.