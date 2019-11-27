Ravi Bail Of PiSignage On Focusing His Firm’s CMS On Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi micro PC has been on the market for several years now, and is in its 4th generation.





A handful of companies have developed CMS software applications for the Pi – some I’d say more successfully than others.

One that’s now been around for five-plus years, and built up both a mature platform and big user base, is PiSignage, an Indian company based in the tech mecca of Bangalore.

I spoke with founder Ravi Bail about why his software consulting firm got into the signage marketplace, and why it went with Raspberry Pi.

We get into a lot of things, including how PiSignage makes money with a managed CMS that costs subscribers less than $3 a month.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.