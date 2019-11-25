Giant LED Flame Display Highlights Iconic Welcome Sign At New Hard Rock Resort

This is the signature display outside the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, kinda east and a bit north of San Francisco.

The resort is a partnership between the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and sits on 900 acres. The hotel and casino was entirely built in just 15 months.

Like a new Hard Rock resort near Miami, this property uses tech to play with the iconic shape of a guitar. In this case, there are undulating columns behind the giant guitar – the tallest 42’ x 5’, and the smallest 25’ tall.

The project was delivered between Utah-based YESCO and Oakville, Ontario’s Media Resources, using 10mm LED modules. Here’s a Media Resources’ piece about the job …

The resort just opened this month.

I really like this because of how it combines shapes to make something truly eye-catching and different. It would have been far easier to have a big rectangle in behind that giant guitar, but also would have been far less visually interesting.

The flames thing is a bit of a cliche, but the place IS called Fire Mountain. The Media Resources PR also suggests the LEDs also run other ambient visuals, like playing cards seen in the main photo of this post.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.