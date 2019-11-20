Stephen Gottlich, On Why Gable Is All About Visual Solutions And Digital Signage

I have heard some people in this industry starting to describe what they do as visual solutions, as opposed to digital signage. I’m not sure that really fits in all cases, but it certainly does for Gable, a Baltimore-area company that’s been doing analog signs of all kinds for four decades. About 10 years ago, Gable added digital display solutions.





They work with all kinds of end-users – heavily with retail, but also in other verticals – on visual solutions that cover the full spectrum of options. That might mean a contract that involves a big direct view LED display for a venue, but also the meat and potatoes printed and crafted material that just helps visitors find their way around a venue.

I spoke with Stephen Gottlich, Gable’s Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy, about what the company is up to, and what the marketplace is looking for and doing.

We also get into what he sees happening more broadly in the marketplace, and what he’s seen in numerous technology trips to China.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.