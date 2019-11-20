DSF’s Coffee And Controversy Privacy Panel Now Up As Video

The edit is done and now you can watch the full video of the Coffee and Controversy panel on privacy issues run last month in New York City.

I moderated the session and had a great, very smart bunch of panelists. The edit was done by the Digital Signage Federation, which organized and hosted the event.

There is one hitch to viewing the video – you need to be as DSF member. Which if you are not, why not? Doesn’t cost much, at all, and there are a pile of benefits – the biggest being a fast-growing set of educational resources that have micro-credentials attached to them.

The session is also available as a 16:9 Podcast – which is free, but you will have to guess at who is saying what. Video is going to be a better option.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.