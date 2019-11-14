175-Foot Wide Curved LED Marquee Lights Up At North End Of Vegas Strip

If you know Las Vegas, you probably know the intersection on the Strip down by the Venetian, Fashion Show Mall and Treasure Island resort. Like much of the Strip, this area seems to steadily evolve, and the corner that is part of TI has just lit up a huge, curved LED board touted as the 2nd biggest on that LED-riddled roadway.

The beast sits atop a 24-hour CVS drug store. It replaces a static board that was promoting Marvel’s Avengers Station, an attraction (I gather) at TI.

The 10mm pitch board is 45 feet high by 175 feet wide, or more generally, BIG. The display comes from Media Resources, which is based in Oakville, Ontario.

Says Media Resources in a tweet: 2nd Largest Digital on the Vegas Strip for Victory Hills by GH Media Group. VISIONiQ display manufactured by Media Resources, installed by High Impact Sign & Design.

Another Canadian firm, ClearLED, says on Linkedin: Despite many challenges, including structural engineering, we pulled this off, in partnership with MRI. You can now see our gigantic 5K LED display on Vegas Strip. So proud of our team! Go ClearLED!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.