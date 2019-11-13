Daniel Black Of Glass-Media On The Resurgence Of Window And Retail Projection

Projection on window film is one of those things that I thought had come and gone from digital signage, with too many technical challenges to make the idea really workable.





But projection is having a comeback, and arguably the company doing the most with it for retail and campaign-based marketing is a scrappy little startup in Dallas, called Glass-Media.

I chatted with Daniel Black, who co-founded the company roughly five years ago and is its CEO. The big differences between the first wave of projection in signage, and now, are better technology and smarter vendors.

The film is better. The projectors are brighter. Specialty lenses mean the set-up takes less space. And the big one – laser projectors are supplanting older-style projectors that steadily needed expensive bulbs replaced, and weren’t engineered for commercial applications.

The other factor is guys like Black selling this as a solution, with measurables for retailers and brands, as opposed to a technical thing with short term Wow Factor.

If you’ve been curious about the state of projection in signage, this is a worthwhile listen.

