Now That Coca-Cola Times Square LED Appears To Be Under Repair

Maybe this routine maintenance. Maybe they’re cleaning off city grime. But whatever the case, that ill-fated kinetic Coca-Cola LED display in Times Square had workers and window-cleaner style scaffolding up on Friday.

A reader in the city for meetings grabbed a couple of shots, showing numerous that are out and a crew at work.

The giant LED sign went live in Aug. 2017, which prompted knowing industry ops experts to suggest:

That thing will break down in no time; The Coca-Cola people must not know most of those 3D visual effects could have been done in the creative, with no trouble-prone moving parts.

It’s not clear when the drawer-like slider sequencing stopped, but within a few months the board stopped doing that, and when I saw the display a few weeks ago, the screen was ironically showing 3D visuals IN the creative.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.