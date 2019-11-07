Premium Moviehouse In Oslo Kitted With 100 Displays

A premium cinema in Oslo, Norway has built a lot of the movie-going experience around digital displays, with about 100 Philips screens around the entrance lobby, hallways and concessions.

The Odeon Kino AS worked with Philips and the IT firm Atea to build out a digital experience. Traditional posters were replaced with screens, an upstairs bar uses digital screens for “mood enhancement” and the concession menus and promo material are all digital.

The screens in the foyer appear to be 98-inchers, which would have cost a few kroner.

The displays can also be used for custom content during corporate events and special movie premiere nights, and the cinema also sells media space to business partners. The screens are all running off Scala.

This is a PDF case study on the job, and this piece details the digital side of the cinema, but it is in Norwegian (I think). As the largest cinema of Norway, the ODEON Kino AS delivers the latest films in a luxurious setting. Together with ATEA, we installed 100 displays to achieve their digital signage needs. Curious about this interesting case? Find out more: https://t.co/SMLxTqoqLs pic.twitter.com/LxerwrWkSb— Philips Displays (@PhilipsDisplays) November 7, 2019

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.