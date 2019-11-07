DSF Sets Dec. 5 Meet-Up For Nashville; Features Venue Tour, Live Music

The next Digital Signage Federation meet-up is now set for December 5th in Nashville, with a pre-mixer tour, a great speaker at the mixer, and because it’s Nashville, there’s live music!
The event schedule:
- 4:30- 6:00 PM – Planned tour of network at Music City Center (MCC)
- 6:00-7:00 PM – Registration, Music and Networking with appetizers and a bar (2 drink tickets/person)
- 7:00-7:45 PM – A presentation by Ian Dallimore, Director, Digital Growth for Lamar (you can hear my podcast with Ian here)
- 7:45-9:00 PM – More music, networking and a chance to meet with Ian
Registration includes all events:
- $20 for members, end users and integrator company attendees
- $35 for non-member vendors
Location – Cambria Nashville Downtown
