DSF Sets Dec. 5 Meet-Up For Nashville; Features Venue Tour, Live Music

The next Digital Signage Federation meet-up is now set for December 5th in Nashville, with a pre-mixer tour, a great speaker at the mixer, and because it’s Nashville, there’s live music!

The event schedule:

  • 4:30- 6:00 PM – Planned tour of network at Music City Center (MCC)
  • 6:00-7:00 PM – Registration, Music and Networking with appetizers and a bar (2 drink tickets/person)
  • 7:00-7:45 PM – A presentation by Ian Dallimore, Director, Digital Growth for Lamar (you can hear my podcast with Ian here)
  • 7:45-9:00 PM – More music, networking and a chance to meet with Ian

Registration includes all events:

  • $20 for members, end users and integrator company attendees
  • $35 for non-member vendors

LocationCambria Nashville Downtown

